"Fake News": IIT Bombay Denies Director's Resignation Over Student Death

Embroiled in student protests over the past few days due to death by suicide of a second-year student, IIT Bombay on Monday denied reports that its director has resigned. Dubbing the reports of director Prof Shireesh Kedare as fake news, the institute posted that the director has not resigned.

"Director IIT Bombay has NOT resigned. We categorically state that the related news is false," IIT Bombay posted on its X handle.

The campus has been witnessing student protests since the death of Sahil Wakode on Friday evening.

Wakode was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his hotel room on the IIT Bombay's Powai campus, hours after he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone and ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination, according to officials.

Sahil Wakode was found dead in his hostel room on Friday

His family has alleged that Wakode, a native of Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, was subjected to institutional harassment and caste-based discrimination before he took the extreme step, which triggered a protest by students on the campus. The protesters claimed that Wakode faced severe pressure and threats of academic suspension.

Read | Mental Health Reforms, No Action Against Protesters: Inside IIT Bombay Students' 18-Point Charter

The institute, however, issued a statement on September 19 stating that no disciplinary action was initiated against the student.

In view of protests over the suicide, the institute's director, Prof Shireesh Kedare, had reportedly told the protesters that he will resign on Monday, but noted he must follow the process.

IIT Bombay's board is reportedly scheduled to meet to discuss the issue.

Prof Kedare told protesters late Sunday night: "I will resign; however, I have to follow the process and will convey my decision after a meeting on Monday," news agency PTI had reported.

On Sunday night, the IIT Bombay administration met the protesting students to look into their 18 demands that included ensuring student representation in academic committees, independent investigation into four cases of death by suicide on campus, and mental health workshops for professors. The demand also included suspension of Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, the Dean of Students Welfare, and no action against the protesters.

The institute's administration has agreed to 18 demands put forth by the protesters during a meeting.

The institute also on Monday apologised for what it called "statements contained in our earlier communication concerning the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate demise of Sahil."