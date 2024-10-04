Fact-Check: Viral Video Claims '188-Year-Old' Man Rescued In Bengaluru

Multiple reports suggest the person in the video is 110 years old.

A video purportedly showing an "188-year-old man" rescued from a cave near Bengaluru has gone viral on social media. The footage, shared on X by a handle called 'Concerned Citizen,' has quickly gained traction, with almost 29 million views. "This Indian man has just been found in a cave. It's alleged he's 188 years old. Insane," read the post carrying the video.

In the 24-second clip, two men assist the old man helping him walk. The old man, with a hunchback and white beard, also uses a walking stick for support.

Watch the video here:

???????? This Indian Man has just been found in a cave.



It's alleged he's 188 years old. Insane.

Though the video went viral, the claim almost immediately came under scrutiny.

Multiple reports suggest the person in the video is 110 years old and a Hindu saint from Madhya Pradesh.

X also issued a disclaimer in response to the post, saying the mentioned age may not be accurate. "Misinformation! The elderly man is a Hindu Saint named 'Siyaram Baba' who lives in Madhya Pradesh, India. According to reports he is about 110 years old," read the X note.

The platform also referenced an article from Navbharat Times, dated July 2, 2024, revealing the man's true identity in the video. According to the report, the elderly man, Siyaram Baba, is 109. Siyaram Baba is popular in the region and lives in the Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh.

Even the data verification group, D-Intent Data, has labelled the viral video as misleading. On X, D-Intent Data posted, "ANALYSIS: Misleading. FACT: A video of some people helping an elderly individual has been shared, claiming that a 188-year-old Indian Man has just been found in a cave. The fact is that these claims are not true. The elderly man is a Saint named 'Siyaram Baba,' who lives in Madhya Pradesh, India."

ANALYSIS: Misleading



FACT: A video of some people helping an elderly individual has been shared, claiming that a 188-year-old Indian Man has just been found in a cave. The fact is that these claims are not true. The elderly man is a Saint named 'Siyaram Baba',

The X post also warned that "Influencers are circulating videos with self-invented claims to get the spotlight on social media."