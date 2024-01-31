Fact Check: Viral Claim On Proposed Changes In Work Week Debunked

The misleaidng post had suggested a potential decrease in cash in hand for employees (representational)

The Fact Check Unit (FCU) of the Press Information Bureau has alerted people about a "fake" news claiming that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce a policy mandating three-day week-offs in all companies. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the PIB's fact-checking unit said that no such proposal has been put forth by the Finance Ministry.

"An image circulating on social media claims that the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce a 3-day week off policy in the next #Budget. This claim is #fake...No such proposal has been floated by the Ministry of Finance,” it said.

The misleading post had also asserted that employees will be required to work extended hours, ranging from 10 to 12 hours per day, for four days a week, starting July 1, 2024. Additionally, it suggested a potential decrease in cash in hand for employees, coupled with an increase in Provident Fund (PF) contributions.

The Interim Budget for 2024-25 will be announced on February 1 at 11 am. The Finance Minister is set to present her sixth consecutive budget, equalling the record set by Dr Manmohan Singh.

Given that this is an election year, the forthcoming budget is set to be a vote-on-account. With the formation of the new government expected around June, all eyes are on the subsequent unveiling of the final budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, projected to take place in July.

The live broadcast of Ms Sitharaman's speech will be available on DD News. Additionally, the PIB is set to amplify accessibility by broadcasting the Budget online through its official YouTube channel and website.