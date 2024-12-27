Fact Check: Truth Behind Viral Video Of Helicopter Extinguishing Fire In Jaipur

On 20 December 2024, an LPG tanker collided with a truck, sparking a massive fireball that turned a stretch of the Jaipur-Ajmer highway into an inferno. Amid the rescue operations, a video (here and here) surfaced on social media showing a helicopter extinguishing a fire, with claims that it is from Jaipur. Let's uncover the truth behind this viral video.

Claim: This video of a helicopter extinguishing fire is from Jaipur.

Fact: The visuals are from the Broad Fire near Malibu, California, USA reported on 06 November 2024. The fire spread over 50 acres, and helicopters were deployed to combat it. This video has no connection to the recent (2024) tanker lorry accident in Jaipur. Hence, the claim is MISLEADING.

To uncover the truth, we conducted a reverse image search, which led us to the same video posted on the X handle The Secret Firefighter UK. The account, run by a UK firefighter and ex-British Forces member, focuses on firefighter safety and HAZMAT. The video was uploaded on 7 November 2024, with a caption stating it depicted an airdrop on a fire in Malibu near Pepperdine University on 06 November 2024. The post highlighted the importance of communication, showing a firefighter unexpectedly drenched during the operation.

The importance of communication shown in this short video, an airdrop on a fire in Malibu near Pepperdine University yesterday (06/11/2025), note the firefighter seemingly unaware of what was about to happen who subsequently ends up soaked!



🎥 Hoist Operators Union on Instagram pic.twitter.com/7iOAf8TrZ7 — The Secret Firefighter UK (@TheSecretFF999) November 7, 2024

We also found the same video uploaded by the News Break news channel on 07 November 2024, with the caption, "Airdrop on Broad Fire in Malibu Near Pepperdine University."

Further research revealed (here, here and here) that the video originated from the Broad Fire on the coast of California near Malibu, reported on 06 November 2024, at around 9 am PT. According to USA Today, the fire, located in Los Angeles County, spread to about 50 acres near seaside homes and was described by firefighters as a "fire with medium fuel." The incident caused closures in the area, including a stretch of the Pacific Coast Highway. As reported by NBC 4 Los Angeles, at least two water-dropping helicopters were deployed to combat the blaze, with smoke visible throughout the region. The City of Malibu also issued shelter-in-place orders that afternoon.

Additionally, Pepperdine University also issued an emergency notification about a bush fire near its Malibu campus on 06 November 2024. While flames and smoke were visible, the fire posed no immediate threat to the campus, with winds pushing it away.



At the same time, a tragic incident occurred in Jaipur on 20 December 2024 (here, here and here), when an LPG tanker collided with a truck, sparking a massive fireball on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway. The fire engulfed several vehicles, resulting in 19 deaths, with 11 people initially killed on the day of the incident. As of 26 December 2024, several others remain under treatment, with some in critical condition. Rajasthan Police and the Fire Department led the rescue efforts. However, the viral video has no connection with this incident.

To sum up, this video of a helicopter extinguishing fire is from California and not from Jaipur.

