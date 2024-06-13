Fact Check: No, Rahul Gandhi Hasn't Apologised For Poll Promises

Rahul Gandhi has not tendered an apology on poll promises.

In the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party announced promises addressing the needs and aspirations of women and youth. The promises include apprenticeships to all graduates and diploma holders with a stipend of Rs 1 lakh annually and providing financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh annually to a female member of poor families.

The promises made by the Congress party had a significant impact on the electorate, resulting in the party increasing its tally from 52 seats in 2019 to 99 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In contrast, the BJP won 240 seats, a decrease from the 303 seats it secured in the 2019 elections.

After the declaration of the result of the seven-phase election, social media users have accused Rahul Gandhi of electoral fraud and making false promises to misguide voters.

A user in an X post has even alleged that the Congress leader has apologised for the poll promises. “Rahul Gandhi has apologised for his poll promises of INR 8,500 per month and 1,00,000 salary per month for youths. Using these lies; he managed to get 99 seats in General Elections 2024. It's a clear case of Electoral Fraud and False promises to misguide voters,” wrote the X user making the allegation. (Archive)

Fact Check

NewsMeter found that the claim is false. Mr Gandhi has not tendered an apology on poll promises.

We conducted a thorough keyword search to verify claims about Rahul Gandhi apologising for poll promises. However, we did not find any news reports of this alleged apology.

Furthermore, the claim that Congress promised Rs 1 lakh per month is false. The actual promises made by Congress were Rs 1 lakh to youths for apprenticeships and Rs 1 lakh annually to a female member of poor families, which translates to approximately Rs 8,500 per month.

Additionally, we checked the social media handles of both the Congress Party (X, Facebook and Instagram) and Rahul Gandhi (X, Facebook and Instagram) but found no apology related to their poll promises.

Congress dismisses claims

NewsMeter reached out to Gaurav Pandhi, AICC coordinator at the office of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who confirmed that the claim about Rahul Gandhi apologising for pre-poll promises is completely false.

He clarified that under the Yuva Nyay scheme, Congress promised an apprenticeship worth Rs 1 lakh for diploma and degree holders. Additionally, under the Naari Nyay scheme, Rs 1 lakh per annum was promised to the eldest woman in every poor family, amounting to approximately Rs 8,500 per month.

Mr Pandhi further stated, “We would have fulfilled these promises had we formed the government. We remain committed to fulfilling these promises and creating this support system for the youth and the poor when we form the next government at the centre, which will happen sooner than everyone expects.”

He also added, “As of now, since we are in opposition, BJP supporters should be more concerned about whether BJP is going to fulfil their promises this time. It was the same narrative-building exercises based on lies that caused the BJP to lose more than 60 seats. They should focus on delivering what they promised instead of spreading falsehoods about Rahul Gandhi or Congress because it is not working anymore.”

Hence, we conclude that the claim of Rahul Gandhi apologising for the Congress poll promises is false.

(This story was originally published by NewsMeter, and republished by NDTV as part of the Shakti Collective)