Fact Check: New Delhi Railway Station Not Getting Shut Down, Government Clarifies

On Monday, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) took to social media platform X, formerly Twitter to clarify that New Delhi Railway Station will not be shutting down by the end of this year for redevelopment. PIB in a release said that while the station is undergoing improvements, it'll remain open throughout the process.

The release said, "Some sections of the media have reported that New Delhi Railway Station will be shut down by the end of this year for redevelopment work. It is to announce that New Delhi Railway Station will never be shut down. It may be noted that when a railway station undergoes redevelopment, a few trains are diverted/regulated as per requirement. Information about such diversions/regulations of trains is notified well in advance."

These clarifications follow recent media speculation about a temporary closure and relocation of train services to nearby stations like Anand Vihar, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Delhi Cantonment, and Sarai Rohilla.

The Ministry's Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is currently overseeing the modernization of several historical railway stations across India, including those in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). This nationwide initiative aims to enhance the relationship between cities and their stations through redevelopment or development projects at 1,318 stations. New Delhi Railway Station is among those slated for a significant transformation.

While concept art showcasing a futuristic, glass-domed design for the redeveloped station was released in September 2002, details regarding a potential closure and the project timeline remain to be officially confirmed.