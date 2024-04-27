Fact Check: Is Priyanka Gandhi's Himachal Bungalow Illegally Built?

Newschecker had already debunked the recent claim on September 14, 2020.

Images, purportedly showing Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's bungalow in Himachal Pradesh's Chharabra resurfaced on social media amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, especially against the backdrop of the recent BJP-Congress row, where the former alleged that the latter's manifesto promises to seize and redistribute the wealth of Indians.

The viral claims insinuate that the bungalow is illegal, while mocking her, stating that it should come under the Congress's "wealth redistribution" plan. The archived version of the tweet can be seen here.

Newschecker had already debunked the recent claim on September 14, 2020, learning that the land purchased by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Himachal is not illegal, although the way in which certain rules were relaxed, including allowing her to purchase in a short time-period was questionable. Also, Newschecker had found no mention of the word "redistribution" in the Congress manifesto.

Result: Partly False

(This story was originally published by Newschecker, and republished by NDTV as part of the Shakti Collective.)



