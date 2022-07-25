Fact-Check: Free Smartphone For All Scheme? Government Says This

The Twitter handle of PIB's fact-checking wing said that the circulated message is fake.

The centre today called a message circulating on social media as fake that the Education Ministry will provide free smartphones to everyone in the country.

The agency also said that the centre is not running any such scheme.

PIB was responding to rumours swirling in social media that the government will provide free smartphones to all people across the country.

To combat fake news and unsubstantiated narratives circulating on social media, PIB, the centre's nodal agency to disseminate information to media outlets, had to set up a separate wing for fact-checking.