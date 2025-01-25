Fact Check: Did Arvind Kejriwal Admit To AAP Government's Failures?

A video of former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaking at an event has been shared by the Bharatiya Janata Party's BJP Delhi unit on their official X handle.

The caption called Kejriwal a 'maha thug' (swindler), and it questioned if all the civic problems remained the same in Delhi, then was the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in power for ten years only to commit scams.

What does Kejriwal say?: In a fourteen-second clip, Kejriwal said, "I learned that there is a water problem. Every colony has a water problem, yes or no? Every colony has a sewage problem, yes or no? Roads are dilapidated, yes or no? There is no cleanliness anywhere, yes or no?"

An archive of the post can be found here. (Source: X/Screenshot)

The video gathered 33.3K views at the time of writing this story. (Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as the video is clipped.

The video is from 20 January, when Kejriwal was speaking at a rally in Delhi's Vishwas Nagar, where the incumbent member of the legislative assembly (MLA) belongs to the BJP.

He was criticising the current MLA for the poor conditions in the constituency.

What we found: We found several comments by AAP-affiliated X accounts under BJP's post alleging that the claim was false.

A comment by Zakir Husain Saifi Aap included a video of Kejriwal in the same attire where he was talking about the BJP. The user wrote, "This is the full video."

महाठग साहब खुद बता रहे अपना निकम्मापन 👇



❌ आज दिल्ली की हर कॉलोनी में पानी की किल्लत है।

❌ हर तरफ सीवर की समस्या है।

❌ दिल्ली की हर सड़क टूटी है।

❌ हर तरफ गंदगी का अंबार है।



जब सारी समस्याएं जस की तस हैं तो 10 साल क्या सिर्फ घोटाले करने और बातें बनाने के लिए सत्ता में थे?… pic.twitter.com/6oQ4z3Uu3J — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) January 20, 2025

We, then, identified the portions in the viral video. From around 25 minutes onwards, the context is clear for what Kejriwal said in the viral video.

"I want to fold my hands and make a request. Last time you made a mistake. Out of the 70 seats in Delhi's assembly, the AAP got 62 seats. There was a mistake on eight seats, one of them was Vishwas Nagar. You elected a BJP MLA in Vishwas Nagar. I applaud him, he fought with us in the last ten years, but, did not do any work."

Arvind Kejriwal at a public meeting in Delhi's Vishwas Nagar on 20 January.

Following this, the part about the civic problems which is in the viral video is present. You can hear the portion at 25:44 minutes of the live stream.

The portion where Kejriwal criticises the incumbent BJP MLA Om Prakash Sharma has been removed to falsely claim that the former CM was blaming his party for the infrastructural problems in Delhi.

Conclusion: Delhi BJP has shared a clipped video of Kejriwal to falsely claim that he 'admitted' to the problems in Delhi.

(This story was originally published by The Quint, and republished by NDTV as part of the Shakti Collective)