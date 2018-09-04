Facebook Accounts Of Jaisalmer Border Area Residents Hacked, Say Police

The police issued the directive, suspecting that the social media accounts might have been hacked by the Pakistan-based hackers.

Most of the complaints had used their mobile numbers as their passwords (Representational)

Jaisalmer: 

The hacking of Facebook accounts of some residents of the border areas in Jaisalmer district has prompted police to advise people not to use their mobile numbers as their ID or password.

Jaisalmer Superintendent of Police Jagdish Chandra Sharma told PTI Monday that the cases of hacking have been reported from Nachna area in Pokharan which is close to the Indo-Pak border.

Most of the complaints had used their mobile numbers as their passwords, said Mr Sharma.

The accounts were hacked and their password, profile pictures as well as names were changed, he said, adding that miscreants from across the border are suspected to be behind it.

Police said the Cyber Cell of the state police has been asked to probe into the matter.

