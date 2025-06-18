Pics: 72 Hours On, World's Most Expensive Fighter Jet Remains Grounded In Kerala

72 hours on, a British Royal Navy F-35B stealth fighter jet remains grounded at Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. The jet was forced to make an emergency landing after it suffered a "technical snag", reports said.
The short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) jet was part of the UK's HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group, which recently completed a joint exercise with the Indian Navy and is currently in the Indo-Pacific.
The F-35 family, which includes the A, B, and C variants, has seen deployment across multiple theatres in recent months. What distinguishes it from older generations of fighters is its radar-evading capabilities and sensor fusion technology.
