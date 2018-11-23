India, Australia Committed To Fight Terrorism: External Affairs Ministry

President Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind arrive in Melbourne, Australia

Terming President Ram Nath Kovind's visit to Australia as "fruitful", the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) today said that both India and Australia is committed to fighting terrorism while stressing that "act of terror in any region is not acceptable".

President Kovind reached Melbourne today for the final leg of his state visit to Australia.

Addressing the media about the President's first visit to Australia, MEA Secretary (East) Vijay Thakur Singh said, "As far as terrorism is concerned both India and Australia have similar views. Terrorism is threats which need to be fought globally, in whatever region acts of terrorism are not acceptable."

The MEA Secretary (East) said that during the meeting, President Kovind and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison discussed measures for maintaining a peaceful and stable Indo-Pacific region.

President Kovind during the meeting also underscored that two countries could cooperate in space technology as India has a proven track record in the area, she added.

"The relationship between India and Australia has tremendous prospects for the future and both the countries are focused in developing a comprehensive relationship in all fields and in particular this time trade and investment are other fields are equally important," Mr Singh said.

Further discussing about the strategic reserve fund, where both India and Australia put in funds and is running from last seven to eight years, Singh said that both the countries have committed to putting 10 million dollars and that the money will be used for research activities in cutting edge technology in areas where both India and Australia have strength and also where they are needed.

Earlier in the day, President Kovind called for strengthening economic ties between the two countries and opening new avenues in industrial sectors.

President Kovind, after meeting Governor of Victoria, Linda Dessau at the Government House in Melbourne, said that both the countries have a pool of opportunities before them to invest and grow mutually.