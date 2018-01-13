Sushma Swaraj Meets Sri Lankan Finance Minister

"EAM @SushmaSwaraj met with Mr Mangala Samaraweera, Finance Minister of Sri Lanka. Leaders discussed bilateral issues of developmental cooperation," MEA spokesperson Raveesh
tweeted.
Sri Lanka is one of the major recipients of development credit given by India, with total commitment of around USD 2.63 billion, including USD 458 million as grants.
Under a line of credit of USD 167.4 million, the tsunami-damaged Colombo-Matara rail link has been repaired and upgraded.
In October 2014, the Pallai-Jaffna reconstructed railway track and signal system was inaugurated thereby reconnecting Jaffna to Colombo by rail.