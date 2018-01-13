Sushma Swaraj Meets Sri Lankan Finance Minister

Sri Lanka is one of the major recipients of development credit given by India, with total commitment of around USD 2.63 billion, including USD 458 million as grants.

All India | | Updated: January 13, 2018 23:08 IST
"The two leaders discussed bilateral issues of developmental cooperation," MEA spokesman Raveesh tweeted.

New Delhi:  External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today met Sri Lankan Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera and discussed issues of development cooperation between the two countries.

"EAM @SushmaSwaraj met with Mr Mangala Samaraweera, Finance Minister of Sri Lanka. Leaders discussed bilateral issues of developmental cooperation," MEA spokesperson Raveesh
tweeted.

Under a line of credit of USD 167.4 million, the tsunami-damaged Colombo-Matara rail link has been repaired and upgraded.

Another line of credit of USD 800 million for track laying and supply of rolling stock to support construction of railway lines in northern Sri Lanka is already operational.

In October 2014, the Pallai-Jaffna reconstructed railway track and signal system was inaugurated thereby reconnecting Jaffna to Colombo by rail.

