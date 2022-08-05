Explosive Recovered Near Busy Highway In Haryana, 1 Arrested: Police

One person has been arrested in connection with the matter, official said. (Representational)

Special Task Force (STF) recovered one improvised explosive device (IED), said officials on Thursday.

The IED was placed in a polythene bag under a tree beside a hotel on Shahabad-Ambala Highway.

One person has been arrested in connection with the matter.

"An IED has been recovered by Special Task Force (STF) STF in polythene under a tree beside a hotel on Shahabad-Ambala Highway. One accused from Tarn Taran has been taken into custody; STF handed him over to Shahabad Police. Case registered; further probe underway," said Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), ASP Karan Goel.

