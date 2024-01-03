Explained: You Can Get Full Refund If Your Train Is Late. Here's How

Representational Image

Did you know that if your train is delayed, you can get a full refund? The Ministry Of Railways' policy aims to provide financial compensation to passengers facing inconvenience due to unexpected delays in their travel plans.

Here's what you need to know about the Railways' refund policy:

Passengers holding confirmed, RAC or waitlist tickets are eligible for a full refund if their train faces a delay exceeding three hours.

Passengers, who decide not to travel due to a delayed train, are eligible for a full refund.

If you have an e-ticket, you need to fill out an online TDR before the train departs to secure a full refund.

If you have bought the ticket from the reservation counter, you need to cancel your ticket to be eligible to receive a full refund.

The refund amount for e-tickets is usually credited to the bank account used for booking within 3 to 7 working days.

It is notable that canceling the tickets after the train departs disqualifies passengers from receiving a full refund.

Where to request refund?

Use the IRCTC online platform or visit a reservation counter to request a refund.

Refund eligibility for specific trains:

A full refund can be requested only if the train is delayed by more than three hours, as per the rules.

There are also cancellation charges for passengers seeking to modify or cancel their travel plans. The cancellation charges vary based on the type of ticket and the time at which the cancellation is initiated.

Here is a breakdown of the key aspects:

1. Cancellation charges for confirmed tickets (More than 48 hours in advance):

AC First/Executive Class: Rs 240 flat cancellation charges per passenger

AC 2-Tier/First Class: Rs 200

AC 3-Tier/AC Chair Car/AC-3 Economy: Rs 180

Second Class: Rs 60

2. Cancellation less than 48 hours and up to 12 hours before departure:

25% of the total fare paid (subject to a minimum flat cancellation charge).

3. Cancellation less than 12 hours and up to 4 hours before departure:

50% of the total fare paid, subject to a minimum flat cancellation charge for each class.

4. Cancellation of RAC/Waitlisted Tickets (Up to Half an Hour Before Departure):

Full refund after deducting the clerkage charge per person.

Passengers should also keep checking the Indian Railways' guidelines for any changes or modifications to these cancellation charges and refund rules.