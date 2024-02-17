Explained: Objectives, Eligibility Criteria For PM Vishwakarma Scheme

Financial support will be provided to the beneficiaries under the scheme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the PM Vishwakarma Scheme on September 17 last year to provide end-to-end support to artisans and craftspeople nationwide and empower them.

Further, this scheme is aimed at improving the quality and reach of products and services of the 'Vishwakarma', ensuring their integration with the domestic and global value chains. It provides support to them in both rural and urban areas.

In August last year, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved the scheme with a financial outlay of Rs 13,000 crore over five years, starting from FY 2023-24 to FY 2027-28. It will strengthen and nurture the 'Guru-Shishya Parampara' or family-based practice of traditional skills by artisans and craftspeople working with their hands and tools, an official statement said.

This scheme is designed to benefit artisans and craftspeople involved in 18 designated trades, including carpenter, boat maker, armourer, blacksmith, hammer and tool kit maker, locksmith, goldsmith, potter, sculptor, stone breaker, cobbler/shoesmith/footwear artisan, mason basket/mat/broom maker/coir weaver, doll and toy maker, barber, garland maker, washerman, tailor and fishing net maker.

It is conjointly implemented by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance.

PM Vishwakarma Scheme: Objectives

Recognising artisans and craftspeople as 'Vishwakarma', thereby making them eligible to avail several benefits under the scheme.

Providing skill upgradation to hone their skills and introduce them to relevant and suitable training opportunities.

Provide them easy access to collateral-free credit and reduce the cost of credit by providing interest subvention, as per the official website.

It also provides a platform for brand promotion and market linkages to help 'Vishwakarma' in accessing new growth opportunities.

PM Vishwakarma Scheme: Benefits

The holistic scheme envisages to provide end-to-end support to the artisans and craftspeople around the country through various means:

1. PM Vishwakarma Certificate and ID Card

Once they become a member of the scheme, the 'Vishwakarma' will be provided with a PM Vishwakarma Certificate and PM Vishwakarma ID Card, which will be having a unique digital number. It will enable the applicant's recognition as a 'Vishwakarma', making the person eligible for all the benefits. This is available in both digital as well as physical form.

2. Upgrading the skills

The scheme's skilling intervention aims to improve the skills of traditional artisans and crafters, who have been using traditional tools for generations. As per the official website of PM Vishwakarma, this consists of three components: skill assessment, basic training and advanced training.

3. Skill Assessment

To ascertain the existing skill levels of all registered beneficiaries, a skill assessment will be done.

Basic Training: This will be held for around 40 hours (over 5-7 days) and will include formalisation of acquired skills and upgradation.

Advanced Training: Those eligible beneficiaries interested in further skill upgrades will have the opportunity to enrol for advanced training, which will be held for 15 days (120 hours) or more at the designated training centres.

Training Stipend: All the beneficiaries will be given a training stipend of ₹500 per day while undergoing both Basic and Advanced Training programmes.

4. Toolkit Incentive

At the start of the basic training, all the beneficiaries will receive a toolkit incentive of up to R 15,000. The money will be disbursed via e-RUPI/e-vouchers which can be utilized at the designated centres to procure improved toolkits.

5. Loan support

Financial support will be provided to the beneficiaries under the scheme in the form of collateral-free "Enterprise Development Loans", at a concessional interest rate of 5 per cent.

"The total amount of loan assistance would be Rs 3 lakhs wherein, the beneficiaries can avail the first loan tranche up to Rs 1 lakh and second loan tranche up to Rs 2 lakh," the official website states.

PM Vishwakarma Scheme: Eligibility criteria