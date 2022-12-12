Explained: Centre's Action Plan To Tackle Congestion At Delhi Airport

According to the plan flights during peak hours will be reduced between 5 am to 9 am.

After Union aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's ground inspection at the Delhi airport today, following a flood of complaints on social media by passengers who had to navigate through long queues and huge delays in check-in, the following action plan has been devised to tackle the situation.

The steps were taken after changes were made last week to decongest the T3 terminal at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

- Entry -

Digital display boards showing wait time at each entry gate + one least wait time board at the terminal checkpoint. A Command Center will monitor crowding at the gates in real time.

To deal with congestion, last week, 2 additional gates at the airport were opened for passengers.

Last week, 2 additional gates were opened for passengers, taking the total to 18 (16 for passengers + 2 for crew).

Crowd managers will guide travelers. Airlines will be notified of the crowd numbers so that check-in points can be made congestion-free.

Real-time updates on wait time will be posted on social media.

- Check-In Points -

Following complaints of long queues, all airlines have been directed to keep their counters completely manned, especially during peak hours.

- Security-Check At T3 (Domestic) -

The Automatic Tray Retrieval System (ATRS) machines for baggage check will be increased to 17, and subsequently to 20.

In the last few days, the number was increased to 16 (10 ATRS + 6 conventional X-ray machines).

The changes made last week include additional X-ray machines at T3 domestic.

Additional manpower was deployed in the ATRS area to help passengers with tray preparation and congestion management.

Pre-Covid, 13 ATRS machines were installed (11 for passengers + 2 for crew).

- Immigration -

The manpower requirements at the immigration counters will be analysed immediately, and if the need arises, additional manpower will be deployed.

Incoming international passengers have been encouraged to complete the Immigration Paper Landing Cards while onboard.

Additional staff has been deployed at the disembarkation point to facilitate passengers who have not filled the papers onboard for speedy completion before they reach the immigration counter.

- Peak Hours -

Flights during peak hours will be reduced between 5 am to 9 am, the airport authorities may explore moving some flights to T2 and T1 terminals or non-peak hours at T3.