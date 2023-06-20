Exclusive: Why It's Time India Gets A Seat At The UN High Table

India has been at the forefront of efforts calling for urgent reform of UNSC (File)

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his trip to the US, the spotlight is back on India's push for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

NDTV explains why India deserves a seat at the UN high table.

For the UN to remain a credible organisation, it needs to include more permanent members. India is the fifth largest economy and represents over 17% of the world's population. Apart from China, all other members are in agreement that India deserves a permanent seat at the UN Security. Council. India has made a great contribution through the UN peacekeeping mission.

The UNSC currently has five permanent members -- China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US -- and 10 elected non-permanent members who serve two-year terms. India completed its tenure as a non-permanent member of the Council in December last year.

Only a permanent member has the power to veto any substantive resolution.

India has been at the forefront of efforts calling for urgent reform of the Security Council, which has remained deeply divisive in dealing with current challenges.

It has asserted that the Council, in its current form, does not reflect today's geo-political realities and its credibility is at risk if nations such developing powers like India do not have a permanent seat at the horse-shoe table.