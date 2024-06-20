Exclusive: US Stands Behind Tibetans, Says Congressman After Dalai Lama Meet

US Congressman Michael McCaul said, "Human rights is very important to people of the US".

The Tibet policy bill was hugely popular in the US Congress and was the "One voice of one nation, showing the US stands behind the people of Tibet," US House Foreign Affairs Committee chair Michael McCaul, who led a delegation that has met the Dalai Lama in Dharamshala, told NDTV in an exclusive interview today. "Tibet has never been a part of China. That's just a lie. The CCP (Chinese Communist Party) sends disinformation," he added.

China has watched warily as the unprecedented bipartisan delegation -- led by ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Mr McCaul -- came to India and met the Dalai Lama, underscoring an acceleration in US diplomatic initiative on a long-pending human rights issue.

India, which welcomed the Dalai Lama in 1959, has long supported the Tibetan cause and the Tibetan government-in-exile that has its headquarters in Dharamshala. The visit comes amid India's strained relation with China after the last face-off in Ladakh four years ago, which is yet to be resolved.

Pushing for the autonomy of Tibet within China, the US delegation had presented the Dalai Lama with a copy of the Resolve Tibet Act, a bipartisan Bill that promises US support for Tibet, counters the Chinese narrative and aims to promote dialogue between the Dalai Lama and Beijing. The bill, passed by the US Senate and the House of Representatives, awaits the signature of US President Joe Biden to become a law.

In his interview with NDTV, Mr McCaul said, "Human rights is very important to people of the US," and cited the case of two women who had managed to escape torture in China's jails.

Asked what was the US message to China, which has already criticised the visit, he said, "Do not destroy the culture of these people, their religion... Every people and country have a right to self-determination".

Earlier today, China had asked the US to respect its sensitivity on issues related to Tibet and suggested that the Dalai Lama "correct" his political propositions before talks can be held with him.

"We urge the US to clearly see the sensitivity and importance of Xizang-related issues and earnestly respect China's core interests on its comments on Xizang, refrain from any forms with the Dalai group and stop sending out to the world wrong signals," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian.

He also criticised reports of remarks by Tibet's government-in-exile that it is going to use the new US law to get China to come to the negotiating table and urge other countries to put pressure on Beijing.

"The so-called Tibet government-in-exile is an out-and-out separatist political group and an illegal organisation in total violation of China's constitution and laws. It is not recognised by any country," he said.