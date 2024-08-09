'Excellence Personified': PM Congratulates Neeraj Chopra For Olympic Silver

Paris Olympics 2024: Defending champion Neeraj Chopra took silver with a throw of 89.45 meters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Neeraj Chopra for winning a silver medal in the men's javelin at the Paris Olympics 2024.

"Neeraj Chopra is excellence personified! Time and again, he has demonstrated his brilliance. India is thrilled that he has returned with yet another Olympic success. Congratulations to him on winning the silver. He will continue to inspire countless upcoming athletes to pursue their dreams and make our nation proud," PM Modi wrote on X.

Chopra's best throw came on his second attempt, but he struggled with four consecutive foul throws, which prevented him from winning gold.

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem secured the gold medal, marking his country's first individual gold at a Summer Games.

Nadeem achieved an Olympic record with a throw of 92.97 meters, while Grenada's Anderson Peters won the bronze with a throw of 88.54 meters.