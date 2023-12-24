'Lot Of Work For 2024 Polls': Brij Bhushan Takes 'Sanyas' From Wrestling

BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who had resigned as the chief of the country's wrestling body amid charges of sexual assault, today defended holding an upcoming national event in his stronghold.

His remarks came at a press conference after he met BJP chief JP Nadda - significantly after the government suspended the Wrestling Federation of India's activities over the "hasty" decision to hold the junior contests.

Nandini Nagar was chosen as a venue for the contest because no other regional bodies in the country were ready to host the tournament, he said.

Ace wrestler Sakshee Malikkh had raised concerns over the competition and a day later, the sports ministry suspended all activities of the top wrestling body until further orders.

Brij Bhushan also said he has taken sanyas, or retired, from wrestling and that he will be busy with the upcoming elections. "Lok Sabha elections are coming and I will have a lot of work," the six-time MP said.

He also denied reports that he had tendered his resignation as an MP.

Brij Bhushan had resigned as the WFI chief after athletes hit the streets accusing him of sexual assault. In fresh elections held last week, his aide Sanjay Singh succeeded him in the post.

Following the result, Ms Malikkh announced her exit from the sport and another athlete returned his Padma Shri.