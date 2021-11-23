Ex-Top Cop Param Bir Singh 'Absconding', Says Court Order Pasted At House

Param Bir Singh last attended office in May and went on leave after that

A court order declaring former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh "absconding" was pasted outside his Juhu flat in Mumbai.

Mr Singh, missing since October, faces at least four cases of extortion, with reports suggesting he may have fled the country.

On Monday, the former Mumbai Police Commissioner's lawyer told the Supreme Court that his client is "not absconding and is in India. Mr Singh was granted protection from arrest and asked by the Supreme Court to join investigations into extortion charges against him.

Mr Singh's lawyer had argued that the former top cop can "get out of the hole" if he is "allowed to breathe".

He further said that the moment his client lands in Maharashtra he "faces a threat from the Mumbai Police".

"There are people like bookies and others who indulged in illegal activities and have filed FIRs against him," he claimed.

Mr Singh last attended office in May and went on leave after that. The Mumbai Police told the court it had no idea where he was.

On November 17, a Mumbai court said Mr Singh could be declared an "absconder", which means he would become a fugitive.