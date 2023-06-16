Ex Tamil Nadu Top Cop Rajesh Das Convicted For Sexually Harassing Woman Officer

Former Director general of police Rajesh Das was today sentenced to three years imprisonment for sexually harassing a fellow officer. A Villupuram court convicted the suspended IPS officer for sexually harassing a woman officer and sentenced him to three years of rigorous imprisonment.

The woman IPS officer had filed a complaint against the senior officer in February 2021, alleging the officer had made sexual advances when they were travelling on duty for the security of the then Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisami.