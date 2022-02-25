Ex NSE Officer Anand Subramanian Was Faceless Himalayan Yogi: CBI Sources

Anand Subramanian was first appointed as Chief Strategic Adviser in the NSE in 2013

A top officer of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), arrested last night in a stock market manipulation case, is believed to be the mysterious Himalayan yogi who allegedly influenced many decisions taken by the former chief of India's biggest stock exchange.

Anand Subramanian, the former Chief Operating Officer of the NSE, was the "yogi" who communicated with the then stock exchange boss Chitra Ramkrishna through email, CBI sources said today.

His controversial appointment was one of the decisions that Chitra Ramkrishna took under the yogi's influence, market regulator SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) had said in a report.

Anand Subramanian was revealed to be the yogi through an email id, the CBI says. The agency said it had evidence that Subramanian created the mail id rigyajursama@outlook.com.

Chitra Ramakrishna shared confidential information related to the NSE from her mail id rchitra@icloud.com to this mail id 'rigyajursama@outlook.com' between 2013 and 2016, said CBI sources.

Some of these mails were also marked to another mail id of Anand Subramanian. Screenshots of these mails have been recovered from the mail ids of Subramanian, the sources said.

Subramanian was questioned by the CBI on Feb 19, 20, 21 and 24. He was arrested last night around 11 PM in Chennai.

"Subramanian didn't cooperate with the questioning; he gave evasive answers," said CBI sources.