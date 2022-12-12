Ex Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik Moves Court Seeking Bail In Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Nawab Malik in February. (File)

Former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik has moved the Bombay High Court seeking bail in a money laundering case linked to a land deal in which fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides were involved.

Mr Malik's plea, filed through advocates Taraq Sayed and Kushal Mor, was on Monday mentioned before a single bench of Justice M S Karnik.

The High Court posted the matter for hearing on Tuesday.

The 62-year-old politician approached the High Court after a special court here rejected his bail plea on November 30.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Mr Malik, a senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, in February this year.

He is in judicial custody and currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mumbai.

Prima facie, there was evidence to indicate a "conspiracy" between Hasina Parkar (Ibrahim's sister), Salim Patel (alleged associate of Ibrahim) and Mr Malik to grab the land owned by Munira Plumber and her mother Mariyum Goawala, special judge R N Rokade, had said while denying bail to Malik.

The special court had also noted the former Maharashtra minister "is in continuous possession of tainted property" through a firm, owned by his family.

The ED's case against Mr Malik is based on an FIR filed recently by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Dawood Ibrahim, a designated global terrorist and key 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts accused, and his aides under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

