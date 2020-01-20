Ex-Haryana Congress Chief Shamsher Singh Surjewala Dies After Illness

Shamsher Singh Surjewala was the father of Congress national spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala (File)

Shamsher Singh Surjewala, the former Haryana Congress chief, passed away today after a brief illness, party leaders said.

He had served as a minister in the Haryana government for four times and he was also a Rajya Sabha member.

He is the father of Congress national media in-charge and national spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Shamsher Singh Surjewala won the from Narwana Assembly constituency in 1967, 1977, 1982 and 1991. He was also elected as an MLA from Kaithal assembly constituency in 2001.

He had also served as Opposition party leader in the Haryana Assembly. His funeral will take place in the afternoon today in Narwana.