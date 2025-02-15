Goa Ex MLA Dies Shortly After Fight In Karnataka, Auto Driver Arrested

Former Goa MLA Lavoo Mamledar died, shortly after he had an altercation with an auto driver, in Karnataka's Belagavi district on Saturday.

The reason behind the death of the former Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party legislator could not be immediately ascertained but police said the driver has been arrested.

Sources said the altercation between Mamledar and the driver took place after the former's vehicle reportedly bumped into the auto near Srinivas Lodge at around 1.40pm.

Visuals of the incident captured on CCTV showed Mamledar and the driver locked in a severe argument. The argument takes a violent turn when Mamledar slaps the driver. The driver slaps Mamledar in return. The people around the two intervene and try to push the driver away but he again slaps Mamledar. The driver then goes on to assault the former legislator.

As more people step in to defuse the situation, Mamledar goes inside the lodge.

CCTV visuals from inside the lodge shows Mamledar going up the stairs when he suddenly collapses. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead by doctors.



Mamledar represented the Ponda constituency in Goa from 2012 to 2017.