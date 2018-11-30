NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Ex-Cricket Captain Azharuddin Named Telangana Congress Working President

The former cricketer was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2009 from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh but lost the 2014 polls

All India | | Updated: November 30, 2018 15:03 IST
Mohammad Azharuddin appointed as Congress president in Telangana unit


New Delhi: 

The Congress today appointed former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin as the working president of the party's Telangana unit.

The move is being perceived at placating the former parliamentarian who is said to have been unhappy the way the party was treating him.

He was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2009 from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh but lost the 2014 polls from Rajasthan's Tonk-Sawai Madhopur constituency.

The Congress also announced BM Vinod Kumar and Jaffer Javed as the state unit's Vice Presidents.

