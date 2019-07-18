Ex-Bigg Boss Actor Ajaz Khan Arrested For Posting Objectionable Videos

In October 2018, Anti-Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police had arrested the former Bigg Boss contestant from a hotel for alleged drug possession

All India | | Updated: July 18, 2019 22:27 IST
Ajaz Khan, who was part of the seventh season of the TV reality show Bigg Boss


Mumbai: 

The cyber wing of Mumbai Police today arrested actor Ajaz Khan for allegedly posting videos promoting communal hatred.

Some of the videos had gone viral on social media, a police official said.

After receiving a complaint, the cyber wing of the Crime Branch registered a case under charges of promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc. Wednesday, a spokesperson of Mumbai Police said.

Khan is no stranger to controversy. In October 2018, Anti-Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police had arrested the former Bigg Boss contestant from a hotel for alleged drug possession.

In 2016, he had been arrested for allegedly sending obscene pictures and lewd messages to a beautician. Khan, who was part of the seventh season of the TV reality show Bigg Boss, has also appeared in films and comedy serials.



