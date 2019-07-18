Ex-Bigg Boss Actor Ajaz Khan Arrested For Posting Objectionable Videos

Ajaz Khan, who was part of the seventh season of the TV reality show Bigg Boss

The cyber wing of Mumbai Police today arrested actor Ajaz Khan for allegedly posting videos promoting communal hatred.

Some of the videos had gone viral on social media, a police official said.

After receiving a complaint, the cyber wing of the Crime Branch registered a case under charges of promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc. Wednesday, a spokesperson of Mumbai Police said.

Khan is no stranger to controversy. In October 2018, Anti-Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police had arrested the former Bigg Boss contestant from a hotel for alleged drug possession.

In 2016, he had been arrested for allegedly sending obscene pictures and lewd messages to a beautician. Khan, who was part of the seventh season of the TV reality show Bigg Boss, has also appeared in films and comedy serials.

