Ex-Air Force Chief, Accused In VVIP Chopper Case, Allowed To Go Abroad

Former Air Force chief SP Tyagi, who is one of the accused in the VVIP chopper case, can travel abroad, a Delhi court said today, news agency PTI reported.

SP Tyagi and his cousin, Sanjeev, had moved the court requesting permission to go to the US in March next year.

Hearing on a similar plea filed by them in the money laundering case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate or the ED has been adjourned to January 3.

If the ED opposes the plea to travel abroad, the court may deny permission later.

The CBI on September 1, 2017, had filed a charge sheet in the case in which SP Tyagi and British national Christian Michel were named among the accused.

Nine others were also named in the charge sheet in connection with a bribery case in the VVIP chopper deal.

SP Tyagi, 73, is the first chief of the Indian Air Force to be named in a corruption or a criminal case by the CBI and he has denied all charges against him.

