"Everyone Should Implement Values Of BR Ambedkar": Chief Justice Of India To NDTV

Today, we remember the life of Dr BR Ambedkar, the Chief Justice said.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his 67th death anniversary which is observed as 'Mahaparinirvan Diwas'.

The Chief Justice of India, along with other judges of the Supreme Court paid floral tributes at the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution of India. The 7-feet tall statue of Dr BR Ambedkar was unveiled by President Droupadi Murmu, the Chief Justice on the occasion of Constitution Day on November 26.

Speaking to NDTV's Ashish Bhargava, the Chief Justice of India said, "The day is written in golden letters. Today, we remember the life of Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution of India. The judiciary is following the fundamental principles and values he laid 75 years ago and therefore it's an important day for us."

"This year, Dr BR Ambedkar's statue was unveiled on the premises of the Supreme Court. It feels like he is with us and it's a message for the people of India," the Chief Justice of India said.

In his message to the people, the Chief Justice said, "The youth, children and the elderly should follow the values and principles from Dr BR Ambedkar's life so that we can implement them in our daily life. The value system is not just for the judges or lawyers but for everyone."

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagadeep Dhankar, Prime Minister Modi and other ministers paid tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on the premises of the Parliament.

Born on April 14, 1891, Baba Saheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician, and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards Dalits and supported the rights of women and workers. He died on December 6, 1956.

Baba Saheb Ambedkar was a prolific student, earning doctorates in economics from Columbia University and the University of London.

Dr BR Ambedkar was also one of the seven members of the committee that drafted the Indian Constitution after independence. In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.