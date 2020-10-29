Green Panel Suggests Action Plan For Air Pollution In Coming Years

Supreme Court-mandated EPCA suggested action plan to control air pollution in the coming years. (File)

The Supreme Court-mandated EPCA has suggested stricter implementation of the top court's directions to curb stubble burning, implementation of parking policy and massive augmentation of public transport in Delhi-NCR to control air pollution in the coming years.

In a report submitted to the SC last month, the pollution watchdog said both in-situ and ex-situ measures need to be taken such as providing incentives and machinery to farmers for management of crop residue.

The Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority stressed the need for transition to clean fuel for combustion in industries across the National Capital Region and restriction on the use of coal as it is a key contributor to pollution in the region.

Time-bound and urgent implementation of the SC directions on the phase IV of the Delhi Metro, construction of different phases of Regional Rapid Transport System (RRTs) and augmentation of buses in Delhi are among measures suggested by the EPCA to control air pollution in the coming years.

It also called for time-bound implementation of the parking policy for NCR so that there are adequate restraints on vehicular traffic and growth and urgent and massive augmentation of public transport in the region.

Implementation of Supreme Court's directions on the agreed 2022 schedule for thermal power plant emission standards will be needed to control air pollution in the coming years, it said.