"Entire Ecosystem Was Jubilant": PM's Dig At Rahul Gandhi Over Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took several digs at Rahul Gandhi in parliament, without naming him, a day after the Congress leader's sharp attack on him linked to billionaire Gautam Adani.

"Yesterday, after some people's remarks in Lok Sabha, I was watching. The entire 'ecosystem' was excited. Supporters were jubilant. Some people were very happy, saying, 'yeh hui na baat (this is how it should be)," PM Modi said in Lok Sabha, replying to a debate on President Droupadi Murmu's speech at the start of the Budget session.

"Some were so happy with the speech, they didn't even come today. He must have slept well last night. And that's why couldn't wake up this morning," said the Prime Minister.

Rahul Gandhi was in the house as the Prime Minister said the Congress leader and his party, "couldn't get over" how well India is doing. "Some people are positively drowning in disappointment," PM Modi said, as he went on to critique the Congress on alleged corruption scandals on its watch and "compulsive criticism".

The PM referred to a Harvard University study as he took multiple shots at the Congress. "Many people here have a craze for 'studies' from Harvard University. I believe every big university will study the downfall of the Congress and even those responsible for it."

Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi accused PM Modi of helping Gautam Adani, whose companies are in the spotlight after US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research alleged stocks manipulation and accounting fraud by the group.

"Adani ji never fails in any business he ventures into - solar energy, wind energy. During my yatra people asked me how Adani attained such success in so many sectors, what is his relationship with the Prime Minister," Rahul Gandhi said in Lok Sabha, alleging that the businessman had gained contracts in the countries that PM Modi had visited.

He also alleged that rules were changed so the Adani group could bag six airport contracts, a charge that was strongly rebutted.

"Do not level wild allegations, give proof," Law Minister Kiren Rijiju hit back at the Congress leader.

"You are now a senior MP. You should speak with responsibility. We expect you to be serious in parliament. You can say whatever you want outside," Mr Rijiju said.