Ensure Stray Animals Sent To Gau Sanrakshan Kendras: Yogi Adityanath

Last week, people rounded up stray cattle and locked them up in schools. (Representational)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed all district magistrates to ensure that stray animals, including cattle, are transported to 'Gau Sanrakshan Kendras' by January 10, an official said today.

Kanji Houses in every district would be renamed 'Gau Sanrakshan Kendras'.

Addressing the district magistrates through video conferencing on Wednesday night, Mr Adityanath said they should ensure that farmers and residents do not face any problems due to stray cattle.

"Those leaving their cattle on roads should be dealt with strictly and fine should be imposed on them when they come to take their cattle from such centres," the chief minister said.

Yogi Adityanath said help from traders, businessmen and people's representatives should be sought in running these 'Gau Sanrakshan Kendras'.

Last week, people from two villages in Aligarh and Firozabad rounded up stray cattle and locked them up in government schools, refusing to let classes run until the administration did something about the animals.