Centre's Big Order On Manipur To Ensure Free Movement From Next Week

Home Minister Amit Shah today issued a directive mandating that the free movement of people be ensured on all roads in Manipur starting March 8. He also instructed authorities to take strict action against anyone attempting to obstruct movement on the roads. Mr Shah had earlier chaired a high-level review meeting on the security situation in the conflict-hit state.

The meeting, held in Delhi, focused on restoring normalcy in the northeastern state, which has been grappling with ethnic violence since May 2023. This was the first such review meeting held since the imposition of President's Rule in the state. Manipur has witnessed widespread violence for nearly two years, with over 200 people killed in clashes.

In January, an economic blockade was placed along the NH-2 (Imphal-Dimapur), which goes through the Kangpokpi district, by a Kuki group. The blockade was later lifted.

"To make Manipur drug-free, the entire network involved in drug trade should be dismantled," a statement from the Home ministry read.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, top officials of the Manipur government, the Army, and paramilitary forces attended the meeting.

The security review comes in the wake of an ultimatum issued by Governor Bhalla on February 20, urging all individuals in possession of illegal and looted weapons to surrender them. During the seven-day period following the governor's ultimatum, more than 300 weapons were surrendered, mostly in the valley districts. Around 246 firearms were turned in by the Meitei group Arambai Tenggol.

On Friday, in response to requests from people in both hill and valley areas, the governor extended the deadline for surrendering illegal and looted arms until 4 pm on March 6.

Thousands of weapons had been looted from police stations across Manipur during the initial phase of ethnic violence. The central government has since been working to retrieve these arms as part of its broader strategy to stabilize the region.

President's Rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13 following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The state assembly, which is set to run until 2027, has been suspended.

The violence in Manipur began on May 3, 2023, following a 'Tribal Solidarity March' in the hill districts. The march was organised to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Since then, the state has remained in turmoil, with tensions between the Meitei and tribal communities leading to repeated clashes.