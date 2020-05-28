'Engaged With China To Peacefully Resolve Row': Centre On Trump's Mediation Offer

India and China are engaged in a skirmish along border areas of Ladakh (File)

New Delhi today said it was engaging with Beijing to "peacefully resolve" the build-up along the Line of Actual Control by Indian and Chinese armies, a day after US President Donald Trump's mediation offer. The foreign ministry had firmly rebuffed the US President's multiple offers to mediate between India and Pakistan.

"Our engagement on the diplomatic front continues both in Delhi as well as in Beijing," said Anurag Srivastava, the spokesperson of foreign minister.

India and China, he said, have engagements both at the military level as well as diplomatic levels. The two nations have signed several protocols on maintaining peace and tranquility at the border. There are many agreements on this issue.

"Our troops have taken a very responsible approach towards border management and strictly followed protocols. They scrupulously follow the guidance provided by our leadership. At the same time, we will defend our sovereignty and territorial integrity," he added.

On Wednesday, President Trump offered to "mediate or arbitrate" what he called a "now raging border dispute" between India and China. The comment refers to a following a recent face-off in Ladakh.

"We have informed both India and China that the United States is ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute. Thank you!," President Trump had tweeted.