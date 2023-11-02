'Enforcement Directorate Raids Spreading in Country Like Locust Swarm': Ashok Gehlot

Mr Gehlot's comments came on a day when the agency summoned the sons of the Rajasthan Congress chief.

Launching a strong attack on the Centre and the Enforcement Directorate, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has compared the agency's raids across the country to a "locust swarm from Pakistan" and said that, instead of its intended purpose, it is being used to target opposition leaders and topple governments.

Mr Gehlot's comments came on a day when the agency summoned the sons of Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra over money laundering charges in connection with an alleged paper leak last year. The agency had also carried out searches on the Jaipur and Sikar homes of Mr Dotasra last week. Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in the state on November 25.

Speaking at an event on Thursday, the chief minister said in Hindi, "You are all seeing what is happening in the country, ED raids are happening. You know about the 'tiddi dal' (locust swarm) that comes from Pakistan, these days an 'ED dal' is spreading across the country. They have made it a joke. I was reading an article today which said that the firepower of agencies like the CBI, ED and Income tax department is reducing."

#WATCH | On Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot says, "You are seeing that ED raids are taking place in the country. Just like "tiddi dal" (locust swarm) comes from Pakistan, similarly "ED dal" is coming today..." pic.twitter.com/SBNZzwb90M — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2023

Mr Gehlot stressed that this is not good for the country and brought up fugitive economic offenders like Vijay Mallya, Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi.

"Have there been no new Mallyas or Nirav Modis? Is no one committing economic crimes? But they are colluding with the BJP. The party takes money, bonds and donations but has stopped people from donating to other political parties. The agency was created to fight economic crime but it is being used to harass politicians, topple governments and engage in buying and selling," he added.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who skipped the ED summons in the liquor policy case and was campaigning in Madhya Pradesh, also fired a salvo at the centre and said he faces the threat of arrest every day.

"They are threatening every day that they will arrest Kejriwal... Kejriwal is not afraid of going to jail. You will arrest Kejriwal's body... how will you arrest Kejriwal's thoughts? You will arrest this one Kejriwal, how will you arrest thousands, lakhs and crores of Kejriwals," he asked at a rally in Singrauli.

Arvind Kejriwal's AAP and the Congress are part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, which was formed to take on the BJP during the Lok Sabha elections next year. Several other members of the alliance, including the Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, Janata Dal (United) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal, have spoken out against the alleged misuse of central agencies in the past.

The BJP has, however, maintained that the parties are using the allegation as a means of deflecting from their acts of corruption. It has also emphasised that the agencies are acting independently and are following all legal processes.