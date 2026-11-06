Probe Agency Raids Premises Linked To Punjab AAP MLA In Rs 1-Crore Land 'Scam'

The Enforcement Directorate searched seven premises connected with Amandeep Kaur Arora, physician and MLA from Punjab's Moga constituency and her family members and other associated persons in a case linked to the wrongful disbursement of compensation for land acquired for a National Highway, an official said on Friday.

The ED, Chandigarh Zonal Office-I, conducted the search operations on November 4 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The searches resulted in the recovery of incriminating documents, electronic devices and other evidence indicating the alleged acquisition of benami properties by the MLA and her associates, the ED official said in a statement.

The material recovered is being examined as part of the ongoing investigation, said the ED.

The premises searched included a hospital-cum-de-addiction centre associated with Arora, the statement said.

The ED investigation was initiated on the basis of an FIR registered by Police Station Dharamkot, District Moga, Punjab, under various sections of the IPC against Navdeep Singh, Patwari, Dilkush Kumari and others.

The FIR pertains to alleged manipulation of revenue records concerning government land in village Adhraman, District Moga, resulting in wrongful disbursement of compensation amounting to over Rs 1 crore for land acquired for National Highway No. 754A, the ED said.

The Punjab Police had also filed a chargesheet against Navdeep Singh, the ED said.

The ED investigation revealed that the compensation amount was credited into the bank account of Dilkush Kumari, which was subsequently frozen by the bank. Investigation further revealed the alleged involvement of the MILA, her husband and other associates in facilitating the diversion and siphoning off of the compensation funds, the statement said.

The ED investigation revealed that fraudulent acquisition and transfer of several government, municipal and charitable properties, including 13 marlas of Central government land at Zira Road, seven marlas of Punjab government land at Civil Lines, six marlas of Market Committee land at Railway Road, three kanals 16 marlas of Municipal Corporation land at Moga Mehla Singh-3 and 52 marlas eight sarsahis of land belonging to the United Church of Northern India Trust Association.

These properties were allegedly acquired or transferred in favour of relatives of the MLA and other associated persons through manipulation of revenue records and execution of property documents, the ED said.

Further investigation has revealed that proceeds of crime were allegedly generated through such fraudulent acquisition and transfer of properties. Investigation has also revealed allegations concerning acquisition of residential property in Moga involving suspected unaccounted cash consideration, the ED said.

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