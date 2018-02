Enforcement Directorate Raids At Gitanjali Store in West Bengal's Durgapur

The Enforcement Directorate conducted search at a franchise-based store of Gitanjali Gems in West Bengal's Durgapur and the group is probably in the process of winding up its only store in Kolkata , an official said on Saturday."An Enforcement Directorate team went to Mehul Choksi company-owned store at Camac street in Kolkata, but we found it closed. It seems the group is in the process of winding up the store. Another team also raided a franchise-based store of the group in Durgapur," an ED official said. Punjab National Bank, the second largest public sector bank in India, had detected the $1.8 billion fraud in one of its branches in Mumbai and Mr Choksi's name had come up in the scam.