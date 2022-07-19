Enemy Countries Trying To Radicalise Indian Youth: Home Ministry

Inclination towards radical ideologies is minuscule as compared to population, it added. (file)

Radicalisation by global terror groups like ISIS and Al Qaida is a global phenomenon and India too is facing challenges relating to it as enemy countries are trying to radicalise the youth, the Ministry of Home Affairs said today.

This gains significance as the National Investigating Agency, or NIA, is probing both Udaipur and Amravati murder cases in the suspicion that ISIS-type "self-radicalised" terror groups might be involved in these two cases.

"In the Indian context, some foreign agencies inimical to India along with global terrorist groups have been making efforts to radicalise people. However, inclination towards radical ideologies is minuscule as compared to the population of the country," Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said.

In fact, to counter the narrative that radicalisation is gaining ground, the Centre on Tuesday informed Lok Sabha that the government has ensured constitutional safeguards to minorities and that's why there is not much affinity for such ideologies.

According to the Centre, there is barely any traction for extremist ideologies owing to various factors, including efforts by the government.

The government also said that there have been institutional efforts to ensure fair representation of minorities in all spheres of life.

"Promotion of composite culture and coexistence among various communities is ensured by the government. Also, the Ministry of Minority Affairs keeps reviewing development programmes of minority communities," the Home Ministry said.

The ministry also listed efforts made by the government to ensure that radical elements do not gain ground.

"A counter-terrorism and counter-radicalisation division has been set up in the ministry to help and coordinate with various security and law enforcement agencies," the minister informed Lok Sabha.