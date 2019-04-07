Encounter Breaks Out In J&K's Pulwama, Search Operation On

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama this morning, the police said. The firing has stopped and a search is underway, the police said.
Based on intelligence inputs about terrorists hiding at Kahilil forest in Tral, a team of the Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operations Group of the state police and the Central Reserve Police Force personnel launched a search operation in the area.
"As the security forces tightened the cordon, the terrorists started firing which, triggered the gunfight," a police officer said, according to news agency IANS.
