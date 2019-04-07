Encounter Breaks Out In J&K's Pulwama, Search Operation On

As security forces tightened the cordon, the militants started firing. (Representational)

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama this morning, the police said. The firing has stopped and a search is underway, the police said.

Based on intelligence inputs about terrorists hiding at Kahilil forest in Tral, a team of the Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operations Group of the state police and the Central Reserve Police Force personnel launched a search operation in the area.

"As the security forces tightened the cordon, the terrorists started firing which, triggered the gunfight," a police officer said, according to news agency IANS.

