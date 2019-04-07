Encounter Breaks Out In J&K's Pulwama, Search Operation On

Based on intelligence inputs about terrorists hiding at Kahilil forest in Tral, security forces had launched a search operation in the area after which the gunfight started.

All India | | Updated: April 07, 2019 09:29 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Encounter Breaks Out In J&K's Pulwama, Search Operation On

As security forces tightened the cordon, the militants started firing. (Representational)


New Delhi: 

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama this morning, the police said. The firing has stopped and a search is underway, the police said.

Based on intelligence inputs about terrorists hiding at Kahilil forest in Tral, a team of the Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operations Group of the state police and the Central Reserve Police Force personnel launched a search operation in the area.

"As the security forces tightened the cordon, the terrorists started firing which, triggered the gunfight," a police officer said, according to news agency IANS.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Pulwama encounterKashmir gunfightterrorists

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Elections 2019Live TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsGudi Padwa

................................ Advertisement ................................