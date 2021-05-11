Encounter Breaks Out At Anantnag In Jammu And Kashmir

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation. (Representational)

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Vailoo in Komernag area of the district early Tuesday following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

#Encounter has started at Vailoo, Kokernag area of #Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 11, 2021

The official said the search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire at the security forces.

There are no reports of any casualties so far, he said.

