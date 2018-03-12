Emmanuel Macron India Visit LIVE Updates: French President, PM Modi Visit Varanasi, Mirzapur Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron visit Varanasi, Mirzapur today

10:17 (IST) UN Environment Chief Erik Solheim praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron in a tweet for initiating the ISA.

UN Environment Chief Erik Solheim praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron in a tweet for initiating the ISA. French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday also co-chaired a founding conference of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) in Delhi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mr Macron announced an additional investment of 700 million euros for global solar energy generation by 2022 to reduce the use of fossil fuel and help combat climate change, news agency IANS reported.

09:59 (IST) French President Emmanuel Macron's Varanasi visit comes a day after he visited Taj Mahal. Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials were quoted as saying by the news agency IANS that Mr Macron spent over an hour, evincing keen interest in the exquisite inlay work of the 17th century monument. He visited the historical monument with his wife.

Le Taj Mahal appartient à l'Inde et à son histoire, histoire d'amour au cœur du 17ᵉ siècle. Il dit la part des Moghols et de l'islam, mais il témoigne aussi de la part d'universel qui a fait l'Inde et continue à le faire.

French President Emmanuel Macron's Varanasi visit comes a day after he visited Taj Mahal. Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials were quoted as saying by the news agency IANS that Mr Macron spent over an hour, evincing keen interest in the exquisite inlay work of the 17th century monument. He visited the historical monument with his wife.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Varanasi and Mirzapur today. The two leaders will jointly inaugurate Uttar Pradesh's largest solar power plant in the Mirzapur district. They will also visit the Deen Dayal Hastkala Sankul - a trade facilitation centre in Varanasi. Prime Minister Modi will receive the French President, who will arrive by a special plane at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International airport in Varanasi at around 10:30 am. From the airport, both the leaders will fly by a helicopter to Mirzapur, where they will jointly inaugurate the 75-megawatt solar plant and then will return to Varanasi. Both the leaders will also visit the Assi ghat, where they will take a boat ride from Assi to Dashashwamedh ghat. The two leaders will then have a private meeting over lunch, following which PM Modi will head to the Manduadih railway station, from where he will flag off the Varanasi-Patna intercity train. The French President will leave back for New Delhi after lunch. The prime minister will also address a public meeting before flying back to Delhi from the Varanasi airport.