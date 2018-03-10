Full Schedule Of French President Emmanuel Macron's 4-Day Visit To India PM Narendra Modi personally welcomed French President Macron, who is on a 4-day visit to India. The two leaders held bilateral talks this morning.

Share EMAIL PRINT French President Emmanuel Macron is in India for a four-day visit to boost India-France ties New Delhi: French President Emmanuel Macron is in India for a four-day visit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who personally welcomed the French President and the First Lady at the airport in Delhi on Friday evening, met President Macron for India-France bilateral talks at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi this morning. President Macron will "spend a lot of time with Prime Minister Narendra Modi," a source in the French presidency said, adding that the two leaders had "formed a close relationship" during President Macron's first nine months in power. President Macron is accompanied by his wife Brigitte Marie-Claude Macron, businessmen and top officials. President Macron has a busy schedule through the four days that he is in India.

Here is French President Emmanuel Macron's schedule in India:

DAY 1 - FRIDAY, MARCH 09, 2018



- 22:00 Hrs - French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in India at 10 pm. He is accompanied by his wife - the First Lady of France - Brigitte Marie-Claude Macron, businessmen and top officials. PM Modi personally welcomed French President Macron by receiving him at the airport in Delhi and greeted him with a hug. No other engagements scheduled on March 9.





DAY 2 - SATURDAY, MARCH 10, 2018



- 09:00 Hrs - French President Emmanuel Macron was given a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. The First Lady of France - Brigitte Marie-Claude Macron accompanied the French President. They were welcomed at the Rashtrapati Bhavan by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



- 09:30 Hrs - President Macron and his wife lay a wreath at the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi and paid tribute to the father of the nation at Rajghat.



- 10:00 Hrs - External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj met French President Macron at the Alliance Francaise in New Delhi.



- 11:30 Hrs - Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi. The two leaders held discussions on how to further enhance ties between their two countries. The key areas of cooperation between France and India to be discussed were defence, space and civil nuclear cooperation.



- 12:30 Hrs - Delegation-level talks between India and France led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron.



- 13:00 Hrs - Exchange of agreements, followed by a joint press statement by French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi



- 14:30 Hrs - French President Emmanuel Macron will attend a CEOs forum, where he will interact with industry heads and top CEOs. India and France look to boost economic and business ties over the coming decades.



- 15:30 Hrs - French President Macron will visit the Rashtrapati Bhavan to call on his counterpart - President Ram Nath Kovind. The two heads of states will discuss India-France ties.



- 16:15 Hrs - President Macron to reach Bikaner House, where he is scheduled to meet and interact with students from across India in a town hall meeting.



- 19:30 Hrs - French President Macron will reach the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where President Ram Nath Kovind is hosting a dinner for 23 heads of states who are in India to attend the International Solar Alliance for clean energy, which will be inaugurated by President Macron and PM Modi on Sunday.





DAY 3 - SUNDAY - MARCH 11, 2018



- French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Marie-Claude Macron will visit Agra, where the President and the First Lady will get a private tour of the Taj Mahal.



- President Macron may hold a private cocktail reception with select Indian artists at a studio near Delhi.



- President Macron is scheduled to attend a knowledge summit, where he will meet and interact with innovators and thinkers to get an idea of the new generation of Indians who are shaping a New India.



- Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron will together inaugurate the International Solar Alliance. The mega initiative proposed by India will see participation from 23 countries.





DAY 4 - MONDAY - MARCH 12, 2018



- French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Varanasi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Macron will take a special cruise on the Ganga, which will include a meeting over lunch. The two leaders will have a one-on-one discussion.



- French President Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, where they will inaugurate a 100 MW solar power plant - the largest in UP.



- President Macron will conclude his four-day visit to India.





French President Emmanuel Macron is in India for a four-day visit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who personally welcomed the French President and the First Lady at the airport in Delhi on Friday evening, met President Macron for India-France bilateral talks at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi this morning. President Macron will "spend a lot of time with Prime Minister Narendra Modi," a source in the French presidency said, adding that the two leaders had "formed a close relationship" during President Macron's first nine months in power. President Macron is accompanied by his wife Brigitte Marie-Claude Macron, businessmen and top officials. President Macron has a busy schedule through the four days that he is in India.- French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in India at 10 pm. He is accompanied by his wife - the First Lady of France - Brigitte Marie-Claude Macron, businessmen and top officials. PM Modi personally welcomed French President Macron by receiving him at the airport in Delhi and greeted him with a hug. No other engagements scheduled on March 9.- French President Emmanuel Macron was given a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. The First Lady of France - Brigitte Marie-Claude Macron accompanied the French President. They were welcomed at the Rashtrapati Bhavan by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.- President Macron and his wife lay a wreath at the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi and paid tribute to the father of the nation at Rajghat.- External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj met French President Macron at the Alliance Francaise in New Delhi.- Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi. The two leaders held discussions on how to further enhance ties between their two countries. The key areas of cooperation between France and India to be discussed were defence, space and civil nuclear cooperation.- Delegation-level talks between India and France led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron.- Exchange of agreements, followed by a joint press statement by French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi- French President Emmanuel Macron will attend a CEOs forum, where he will interact with industry heads and top CEOs. India and France look to boost economic and business ties over the coming decades.- French President Macron will visit the Rashtrapati Bhavan to call on his counterpart - President Ram Nath Kovind. The two heads of states will discuss India-France ties.- President Macron to reach Bikaner House, where he is scheduled to meet and interact with students from across India in a town hall meeting.- French President Macron will reach the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where President Ram Nath Kovind is hosting a dinner for 23 heads of states who are in India to attend the International Solar Alliance for clean energy, which will be inaugurated by President Macron and PM Modi on Sunday.- French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Marie-Claude Macron will visit Agra, where the President and the First Lady will get a private tour of the Taj Mahal.- President Macron may hold a private cocktail reception with select Indian artists at a studio near Delhi.- President Macron is scheduled to attend a knowledge summit, where he will meet and interact with innovators and thinkers to get an idea of the new generation of Indians who are shaping a New India.- Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron will together inaugurate the International Solar Alliance. The mega initiative proposed by India will see participation from 23 countries.- French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Varanasi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Macron will take a special cruise on the Ganga, which will include a meeting over lunch. The two leaders will have a one-on-one discussion. - French President Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, where they will inaugurate a 100 MW solar power plant - the largest in UP.- President Macron will conclude his four-day visit to India.