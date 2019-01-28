Union Minister Who Targeted Rival's Muslim Wife 'Embarrassment': Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi said that Anantkumar Hegde deserves to be sacked.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has called motormouth Union minister Anantkumar Hegde's "an embarrassment to every Indian" after his declaration that any hand that touches a Hindu girl "should not exist". The senior BJP leader from Karnataka didn't stop there. His next target was a Congress leader who is married to a Muslim woman.

Mr Hegde dissed Congress' Karnataka chief Dinesh Gundu Rao as a "guy who ran behind a Muslim lady", which triggered a war of words on Twitter.

The Congress chief censured his statements and said he was unfit to be a Union minister.

In a tweet today, Mr Gandhi said, "This man is an embarrassment to every Indian. He's unfit to be a Union Minister and deserves to be sacked."

The Karnataka Congress chief's wife Tabu Rao has also called out Mr Hegde and said that she was being targeted by certain BJP leaders who can't take on her husband politically.

"I have never made any personal remarks against any BJP leader and I strongly resent them using me as a pawn in their cheap politics. Such misogynistic and provocative remarks are highly unbecoming of a Union minister," Tabu Rao said in her response on Twitter.