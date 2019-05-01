No Exam Fee For Government Jobs If Congress Wins: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi was campaigning for party Lok Sabha candidate Kaiser Jahan from Sitapur.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the party has decided to do away with the examination fee for government jobs if voted to power.

"Indian youth has to pay an application fee for the examination for any government post. We have decided that no one will have to pay the application fee for appearing in exams for government posts. We have decided to abolish application fee," Mr Gandhi said while addressing an election rally in Sitapur.

The Congress president also hit out at the BJP-led government over the rising fuel prices saying, "The petrol prices are declining. During UPA, it was $140 per barrel but now $70 per barrel. Chowkidar has said he will bring down the inflation. In India, petrol prices are on the rise. Those fifteen people are getting the benefit. Money has been taken out from your pockets."

Talking about his party's poll promise "Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY)", he said, "As soon as the NYAY money will go into the bank accounts of 5 crore people, 25 crore people will start buying things like clothes, shoes, mobiles etc. Shops once again will start selling goods. The demands in factories will increase and it will run once again. The youth of Sitapur will get job."

Continuing his attack on PM Modi he said, "NYAY is a diesel and petrol in the Indian economy's engine. PM Modi has done injustice in the past five years, that's why we have named our scheme NYAY. He did injustice for five years, but we will do justice for the next ten years," Mr Gandhi said.

Reiterating his poll promise, Mr Gandhi said, "No farmer will be put behind bars if he fails to repay loans. He also promised that there will be a separate budget for farmers if the party is voted to power in 2019."

The Congress president was campaigning for party Lok Sabha candidate Kaiser Jahan from Sitapur. The party is trying hard to wrest the parliamentary seat from sitting BJP lawmaker Rajesh Verma.

Sitapur, one of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh will go to polls on May 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

