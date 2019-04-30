Is Rahul Gandhi Insecure In Amethi, Priyanka Gandhi Was Asked. Her Reply

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made the comment in Amethi on Tuesday (File)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said that party chief Rahul Gandhi, who is contesting from two seats, is not at all "insecure" in Amethi. The leader, who was in Amethi to campaign for the Congress chief, further said that Mr Gandhi's decision to contest from Kerala's Wayanad was taken collectively and even the Amethi unit of the party supported him.

"Are You Joking," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress's newly minted general secretary, said when asked if her brother was insecure in Amethi.

"He is not at all insecure. He went to Wayanad because a demand came from the south, from Kerala, from our party workers that he should stand from one seat in the south. And we all encouraged him, the DCC (district Congress committee) of Amethi has encouraged him. And everybody is happy because he represents both north and the south," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra added.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has been campaigning for his brother in Amethi over the years, joined active politics in January. She has been appointed as the Congress's in-charge for eastern Uttar Pradesh.

She added there was no fear in her over the party's performance in Amethi, a party stronghold from where Mr Gandhi has won the Lok Sabha elections in 2004, 2009 and 2014.

"Every politician should have a fear in his heart that if he makes a promise and doesn't fulfil it, he would be taught a lesson. I say this everywhere, not only in relation to Amethi," she told NDTV.

Rahul Gandhi's decision to contest from two seats had come under attack from Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this month. He had said the Congress was "afraid" of fielding candidates from constituencies dominated by majority population because it had insulted Hindus by using the term "Hindu terror".

Mr Gandhi had said in Wayanad that he decided to contest from south India to make a point that the voice of south was as "important" as rest of the country.

Voting in Wayanad was held in the third phase of the ongoing national election. The results will be declared on May 23.

