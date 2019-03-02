Elections Ahead, Congress-JD(Secular) Meet To Discuss Seat-Sharing On Monday

Congress leader Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will attend the meet.

The Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance in Karnataka will hold a coordination meeting in Bengaluru on Monday to discuss seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

A source in the Congress confirmed that the main focus of the meet is to iron out differences on seat-sharing. "Though the Janata Dal (Secular) is seeking 12 out of the 28 parliamentary seats in Karnataka for the upcoming elections, we don't want to give them more than 10. In fact, we aim to restrict them to a single digit," he said.

He claimed that the final count would to come to 18-20 seats for the Congress and 8-10 seats for the Janata Dal (Secular).

However, the choice of seats -- rather than their number -- may just be the bigger problem to address in the upcoming elections. "Both the parties are eyeing seats such as Mysore, Tumkur and Chitradurga. Sharing them will be the biggest hurdle in the negotiation process," the source said.

Once a broad understanding is reached, Janata Dal (Secular) chief Deve Gowda will meet Congress president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi for signing the pact, he added.

The meet will be attended by All India Congress Committee general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and former chief minister Siddaramaiah from the Congress' side, while Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and party general secretary Danish Ali will represent the Janata Dal (Secular).

Negotiations between the two allies come at a time when BJP president BS Yeddyurappa has urged party workers to live up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's expectation of winning all 28 seats in the state. He had come under fire on Thursday for remarking that the Indian Air Force's pre-emptive strike inside Pakistan territory would help the party secure at least 22 seats.