"Naveen Patnaik's 25-Year Rule 'Lost Years' Of Odisha": Amit Shah To NDTV

Amit Shah did not hold back in his criticism of Naveen Patnaik's governance

Home Minister Amit Shah, speaking exclusively with NDTV, slammed Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's nearly 25-year tenure by terming it the "lost years" of Odisha.

The BJP's extensive campaigning in the coastal state has been spearheaded by heavyweights like Mr Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As Mr Patnaik inches closer to becoming the country's longest-serving chief minister by eclipsing former Arunachal Pradesh leader Pawan Chamling, the BJP aims to turn the tables and form government in the state.

"When the history of this country is written, Naveen Patnaik's 25-year rule will be known as the 'lost years of Odisha'," declared Mr Shah. "Many states in India, by improving their infrastructure, healthcare, economy, and agriculture, are now contributing massively to the country's economy."

Mr Shah pointed out that despite Odisha's rich mineral resources, the state remains one of the poorest in India. "Several states have done well in the last 25 years to eradicate poverty. In Odisha, before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Har Ghar Nal Yojna', only 4 per cent of households had drinking water facilities. Odisha is India's most affluent state as it is blessed with huge quantities of minerals. At the same time, the people of Odisha are the poorest in the country. The only reason behind this contradiction is Naveen Babu's inaction," Mr Shah told NDTV.

"The people of Odisha have seen the development of its neighbouring states and this time, most certainly, there will be a change," he said.

BJP's Vision For Odisha

Outlining the BJP's plan for Odisha, Mr Shah stressed the need for better utilisation of the state's resources. "Today the youth of Odisha go out and work across the country. Odisha has a long coastline, it has rivers filled with water and hardworking people. If we make certain changes to agriculture, irrigation, and crop patenting, make the best use of its rich mines and minerals, and improve its infrastructure then within a short time, Odisha will be counted among the best-performing states in the country," he said.

In Odisha, simultaneous elections are being held, and besides the 21 Lok Sabha constituencies, the 147 state Assembly seats are also going to polls in seven phases.

Mr Shah expressed confidence in the BJP's prospects in the upcoming elections, saying, "We are confident of winning at least 17 Lok Sabha seats and 75 Assembly seats in Odisha."

When asked whether Odisha is a "greenfield project" for the BJP, Mr Shah affirmed, "Indeed. I have been witnessing a wave of change for a long time. Not just in Odisha, but also in West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and other states."

The Ratna Bhandar Controversy

Mr Shah also addressed the contentious issue of the missing keys to the Jagannath temple's Ratna Bhandar (treasury), which has sparked a political row in Odisha. "The mystery of the missing keys to Lord Jagannath's Ratna Bhandar is nowhere close to being solved. The keys were lost, a probe team was set up, and then someone alleged that fake keys were made. Was the Ratna Bhandar opened or not? No clarity has been offered by the Odisha government."

The Ratna Bhandar, opened only four times in the last century, has been central to the BJP's poll campaign in Odisha. "Lord Jagannath's Ratna Bhandar is a subject that should not be shrouded in mystery," Mr Shah remarked.

The Odisha government had in 2018 appointed an inquiry commission under retired Orissa High Court judge Raghubir Dash to investigate the matter. Another panel under retired Supreme Court Justice Arijit Pashayat was formed earlier this year following the Odisha High Court's directive to supervise the inventory process of the valuables stored in the Ratna Bhandar.

On Naveen Patnaik's Governance

Mr Shah did not hold back in his criticism of Mr Patnaik's governance, describing it as a "jhola chap sarkar" - a term implying incompetence and dependency.

"I often call Naveen Patnaik's government the 'jhola chap sarkaar' because PM Modi gives 5 kg rice to the poor in Odisha but Naveen Patnaik takes credit for that - our rice, his photo. Similarly, the PM Awaas Yojana and the Har Ghar Nal Yojana were given Odia names and taken credit for. Schemes are being formulated by the Narendra Modi government but their credit is being taken by Naveen Patnaik. Naveen Babu does not know that the people of Odisha are aware of this."

Strained Ties

Once considered the BJP's most reliable ally in the NDA, the BJD-BJP alliance saw success in two assembly elections and three Lok Sabha polls in Odisha. The partnership, forged in February 1998, enjoyed a strong foundation, with both parties successfully contesting Lok Sabha elections in 1998, 1999, and 2004, as well as assembly elections in 2000 and 2004.

The alliance collapsed in 2009 following failed seat-sharing talks. The breakdown was officially attributed to the BJD's demand for a reduction in the BJP's share of assembly seats from 63 to around 40, and parliamentary seats from nine to six. This demand, deemed unreasonable by the BJP leaders, led to the withdrawal of support to Chief Minister Patnaik's government, marking the end of an 11-year political marriage.

The withdrawal of support was termed by BJD as an "act of betrayal".