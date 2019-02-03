Rahul Gandhi To Address 'Jan Akanksha Rally' AT Patna's Gandhi Maidan Today

Rahul Gandhi To Address "Jan Akanksha Rally" AT Gandhi Maidan Today

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address the 'Jan Akanksha Rally', the first public rally organised by the party at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan today. Earlier, Mr Gandhi's father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had addressed the rally in the same ground.

Interestingly, the party workers of the state will be hearing the speech of the Mr Gandhi after three decades. Bihar AICC in-charge, Shaktisinh Gohil said that invitations have been sent to alliance partners like Tejashwi Yadav, Upendra Kushwaha and Jitan Ram Manjhi for the event. Congress is part of Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) in Bihar which also comprises RJD, RLSP and former chief minister Mr Manjhi.

It needs to be seen whether Mr Kushwaha, who is recovering following clash with the police at the Patna Medical College and Hospital, will be able to make it to the programme or not. There is, however, no word about participation of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Though Mr Manjhi has confirmed his presence at the event.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES of Rahul Gandhi rally: